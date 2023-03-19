2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Voter turnout at 54.19%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary and local elections in Kazakhstan stood at 54.19% as of 10:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

Voter turnout by region:

Abai region – 57.02%

Akmola region – 60.01%

Aktobe region – 58.00%

Almaty region – 60.03%

Atyrau region – 51.23%

West Kazakhstan region – 59.20%

Zhambyl region – 65.21%

Zhetysu region – 55.32%

Karaganda region – 59.48%

Kostanay region – 65.10%

Kyzylorda region – 67.21%

Mangistau region – 54.10%

Pavlodar region – 58.68%

North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%

Turkestan region – 53.01%

Ulytau region – 58.99%

East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%

Astana city – 42.91%

Almaty city – 25.82%

Shymkent city – 45.46%

Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.



