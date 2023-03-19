2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Interim turnout at 53.11%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was at 53.11% as of 6:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.
Voter turnout by region:
Abai region – 56.14%
Akmola region –59.49%
Aktobe region – 56.88%
Almaty region – 59.74%
Atyrau region – 49.19%
West Kazakhstan region – 58.81%
Zhambyl region – 65.00%
Zhetysu region – 55.07%
Karaganda region – 58.85%
Kostanay region – 65.00%
Kyzylorda region – 65.70%
Mangistau region – 54.04%
Pavlodar region – 58.61%
North Kazakhstan region – 64.46%
Turkestan region – 51.07%
Ulytau region – 58.63%
East Kazakhstan region – 63.63%
Astana city – 40.94%
Almaty city – 22.95%
Shymkent city – 43.89%
The next voter turnout interim results will be released after 20:10 pm.