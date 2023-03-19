2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Interim turnout at 53.11%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was at 53.11% as of 6:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

Voter turnout by region:

Abai region – 56.14%

Akmola region –59.49%

Aktobe region – 56.88%

Almaty region – 59.74%

Atyrau region – 49.19%

West Kazakhstan region – 58.81%

Zhambyl region – 65.00%

Zhetysu region – 55.07%

Karaganda region – 58.85%

Kostanay region – 65.00%

Kyzylorda region – 65.70%

Mangistau region – 54.04%

Pavlodar region – 58.61%

North Kazakhstan region – 64.46%

Turkestan region – 51.07%

Ulytau region – 58.63%

East Kazakhstan region – 63.63%

Astana city – 40.94%

Almaty city – 22.95%

Shymkent city – 43.89%

The next voter turnout interim results will be released after 20:10 pm.



