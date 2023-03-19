Go to the main site
    2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Interim turnout at 53.11%

    19 March 2023, 18:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was at 53.11% as of 6:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

    Voter turnout by region:

    Abai region – 56.14%

    Akmola region –59.49%

    Aktobe region – 56.88%

    Almaty region – 59.74%

    Atyrau region – 49.19%

    West Kazakhstan region – 58.81%

    Zhambyl region – 65.00%

    Zhetysu region – 55.07%

    Karaganda region – 58.85%

    Kostanay region – 65.00%

    Kyzylorda region – 65.70%

    Mangistau region – 54.04%

    Pavlodar region – 58.61%

    North Kazakhstan region – 64.46%

    Turkestan region – 51.07%

    Ulytau region – 58.63%

    East Kazakhstan region – 63.63%

    Astana city – 40.94%

    Almaty city – 22.95%

    Shymkent city – 43.89%

    The next voter turnout interim results will be released after 20:10 pm.

