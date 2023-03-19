Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Interim turnout at 53.11%

19 March 2023, 18:55
2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Interim turnout at 53.11%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was at 53.11% as of 6:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

Voter turnout by region:

Abai region – 56.14%

Akmola region –59.49%

Aktobe region – 56.88%

Almaty region – 59.74%

Atyrau region – 49.19%

West Kazakhstan region – 58.81%

Zhambyl region – 65.00%

Zhetysu region – 55.07%

Karaganda region – 58.85%

Kostanay region – 65.00%

Kyzylorda region – 65.70%

Mangistau region – 54.04%

Pavlodar region – 58.61%

North Kazakhstan region – 64.46%

Turkestan region – 51.07%

Ulytau region – 58.63%

East Kazakhstan region – 63.63%

Astana city – 40.94%

Almaty city – 22.95%

Shymkent city – 43.89%

The next voter turnout interim results will be released after 20:10 pm.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News