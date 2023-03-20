Go to the main site
    2023 Majilis: The last polling station overseas completes its work

    20 March 2023, 09:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The last polling station overseas completed its work in San Francisco, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The voter turnout made 74%.

    As earlier reported, voting ended in 15 regions of Kazakhstan at 08:00 p.m.

    12,350,004 were put on the list of eligible voters countrywide. As of 08:00 p.m., some 6,509,695 cast their ballots that is 54.09% of all included in the list.

    According to the exit-poll results, six political parties get into the Majilis. The voter turnout reached 53.25%.

    The exit-poll shows AMANAT Party secured 53.46% of the total votes. 10.52% of the voters cast their ballots for Auyl Party, 8.9% for Respublica Party, 6.25% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 3.22% for Baitaq Party, 7.87% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.31% for the National Social and Democratic Party. 4.47% of the voters voted against all candidates.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
