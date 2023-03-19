2023 Majilis elections: Up to 50% of voters cast ballots at polling station in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – More than 50% of the voters registered at the polling station No.275 in Yerevan cast their votes as of 1:00 pm local time (3:00pm Astana time), Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Raiymbek Alimkhan, polling station commission chair, more than 50% of the voters registered at the polling station No.275 in Yerevan, which opened at 7:00 am local time at the Kazakh embassy, cast their votes as of 1:00 pm.

He went on to say that active voting could be seen since the early morning, with Kazakhstani citizens temporarily or permanently residing in Armenia coming to the station to vote.





«The voting process is underway in a calm and orderly manner. Citizens come with their families, students are actively taking part, one of whom executed his civic duty right after the polling station was opened, at 7:05am,» said Alimkhan.

Student Meruzhan Varderasyan was the first to arrive in the polling station to cast his vote.

«I usually don’t wake up so early. However, today I was awake at the time the station was opened, and decided to make the most of my time by executing my civic duty,» said Meruzhan.





Kazakhstan is holding the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats. As of 4:00pm March 19, 51.98% of the citizens included in the lists received ballots.