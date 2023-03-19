Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2023 Majilis Elections: Kazakhstanis vote at polling station in Tajikistan

19 March 2023, 12:31
2023 Majilis Elections: Kazakhstanis vote at polling station in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The Majilis election started at election station #272 at the Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 100 Kazakhstanis permanently or temporarily residing in Tajikistan were included in the list of eligible voters. Among them are workers of joint enterprises, members of the families of diplomats, students and tourists.

Kazakhstanis of full age may cast their votes in the elections.

As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan.

12,320,550 people were put on the list of eligible voters at large.

77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. Due to the time zone differences voting in some countries started earlier than in Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo

photo


