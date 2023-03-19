Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: Voting wraps up in China

    19 March 2023, 20:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections is over in the territory of China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Nurlan Akkoshkarov, chair of the polling station commission at the Kazakh embassy in China, the No.257 polling station in Beijing completed its work at 8:00 local time. The high voter turnout was observed through the day.

    Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections is also over at the polling sites at the Kazakh General Consulates in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Vote counting has begun.

    Earlier it was reported that 77 polling station election commissions with a total of 12,016 voters were set up at the country’s overseas offices in 62 foreign countries.

    The country is holding the early elections of deputies to the Majilis of parliament and regional maslikhats. As of 4:00 pm, 53.11% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China Parliament Elections Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
    President Tokayev pledges greater support to businesses, increased human rights protection, social support
    Aigul Kuspan to helm International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee at Majilis
    Serik Yegizbayev to head Majilis’ Agrarian Committee
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10