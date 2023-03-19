Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: Voting starts in US

19 March 2023, 22:31
2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: Voting starts in US

WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM - Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections began in the USA, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three polling stations No.249, 250, and 413 were opened at the diplomatic establishments of Kazakhstan in Washington D.C., New York, and San Francisco, the USA.

Yerzhan Assaybai, commission chair at the No.249 polling station commission in Washington B.C. noted the active participation of Kazakhstani nationals during the early hours of voting.

photo

According to the Kazakh Embassy in the US, up to 150 Kazakhstani nationals are expected to cast their votes in the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Earlier it was reported that over five thousand Kazakhstanis voted in the parliamentary elections abroad.

photo

photo

photo


