    2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents

    7 March 2023, 19:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2023 Indian Wells Masters men's and women's tennis tournament is to kick off on March 9 in Indian Wells, California, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin encounter in the second round.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 42nd in the world, is to face Karolína Muchová, world No.76, in the first round of the tournament.

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan is to represent Kazakhstan in the 2023 Indian Wells Masters doubles.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik is to learn his opponent following the qualification rounds.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

