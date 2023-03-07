Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents

7 March 2023, 19:16
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2023 Indian Wells Masters men's and women's tennis tournament is to kick off on March 9 in Indian Wells, California, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin encounter in the second round.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 42nd in the world, is to face Karolína Muchová, world No.76, in the first round of the tournament.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan is to represent Kazakhstan in the 2023 Indian Wells Masters doubles.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik is to learn his opponent following the qualification rounds.


Related news
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News