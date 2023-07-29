2023 FISU World University Games start in China

BEIJING-CHENGDU. KAZINFORM The 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off in Chengdu city of Sichuan province in southwestern China, Kazinform reports.



The opening ceremony was held of Friday, July 28, at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium while the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 8 at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park.



President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping declared the Games open.

The parade of delegations featured athletes from 130 countries including Kazakhstan.

The national team consists of 90 athletes who will compete in 10 sports: archery, gymnastics, track and field, fencing, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting, and wushu.

269 sets of medals will be awarded in 18 sports during the Games.

This is the third time that Chinese mainland hosts the FISU Summer University Games. Earlier the Games were held in Beijing in 2001 and in Shenzhen in 2011.