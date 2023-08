2023 FISU Games: Sungat Zhubatkan brings 1st medal to Kazakh team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan has won the first medal at the 2023 FISU World Summer University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports.

Judoka Sungat Zhubatkan clinched a bronze medal in men’s 66kg, after defeating Uzbek athlete Abdurahim Nutfulloyev.

Previously, Sungat won his rivals from Hungary, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and lost to a Japanese athlete in the semifinal.