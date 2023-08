ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan has won the first medal at the 2023 FISU World Summer University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports.



Judoka Sungat Zhubatkan clinched a bronze medal in men’s 66kg, after defeating Uzbek athlete Abdurahim Nutfulloyev.

Previously, Sungat won his rivals from Hungary, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and lost to a Japanese athlete in the semifinal.