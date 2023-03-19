Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2023 Elections: Voter turnout reaches 46.84%

19 March 2023, 14:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the data provided by the election commissions of regions, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, by 02:00 pm voter turnout reached 46.84% of the total number of registered voters, Kazinform learned from the Central Election Commission.

52.28% cast their votes in Abai region; 52.12% - in Akmola region; 51.28% - in Aktobe region; 52.13% - in Almaty region; 36.15% - in Atyrau region; 55.14% - in West Kazakhstan region; 58.32% - in Zhambyl region; 52.41% - in Zhetysu region; 56.97% - in Karaganda region; 62.36% - in Kostanay region; 54.31% - in Kyzylorda region; 49.18% - in Mangistau region; 51.24% - in Pavodar region; 49.68% - in North Kazakhstan region, 48.37% - in Turkistan region; 52.29 - % in Ulytau region; 58.69% - in East Kazakhstan region; 33.65% - in Astana; 15.38% - in Almaty; and 35.61% - in Shymkent.

The next operational data will be announced at 04:10 pm.

