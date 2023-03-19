Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2023 Elections: Voter turnout exceeds 51%

19 March 2023, 16:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan exceeded 51% totaling 51,98% by 16:10 pm Astana time based on the data submitted by the election commissions of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

55,23% Kazakhstanis cast their votes in Abai region, 58,96% - in Akmola region, 56,32% - in Aktobe region, 59,45% - in Almaty region, 48,15% - in Atyrau region, 58,61% - in West Kazakhstan region, 64,78% - in Zhambyl region, 54,82% - in Zhetysu region, 58,21% - in Karaganda region, 64,81% - in Kostanay region, 64,95% - in Kyzylorda region, 53,84% - in Mangistau region, 58,43% - in Pavlodar region, 63,66% - in North Kazakhstan region, 49,14% - in Turkistan region, 58,26% - in Ulytau region, 63,09% - in East Kazakhstan region, 38,57% - in Astana city, 19,14% - in Almaty city, and 42,31% - in Shymkent city.

The next voter turnout interim results will be announced after 18:10 pm.


