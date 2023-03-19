2023 Elections: Kazakhstanis start voting in Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis residing in Belgium began voting at the polling station No 241 which was opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Brussels, Kazinform reports.

The polling station opened at 12:00 pm Astana time (07:00 am local time) and will remain open till 08:00 pm.

145 nationals of Kazakhstan have been registered on the list of voters. They are mainly Kazakhstanis permanently residing in Belgium and Luxembourg, diplomats, members of their families, Kazakhstani students as well as those working in local companies.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies began in Kazakhstan today at 07:00 am Astana time. 12,032,550 people are eligible to cast their votes.



