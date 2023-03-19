Go to the main site
    2023 Elections: Kazakhstanis actively voting in Azerbaijan

    19 March 2023, 14:00

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The ballot station no 262 opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been actively receiving voters since early morning. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly observers are monitoring the voting process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    More than 140 Kazakhstani nationals permanently and temporarily living in Azerbaijan are expected to cast their votes today.

    «The nationals of Kazakhstan registered by the Consulate and compatriots staying in Baku on this day for various reasons, including business trips, have the opportunity to cast their votes at this polling station. No violation has been registered here. All requirements are observed in accordance with the election legislation,» Chairman of the Election Commission Zhandos Nurmukhambetov says.

    The voting at the ballot station will last till 08:00 pm local time.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

