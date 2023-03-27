Go to the main site
    2023 elections: CEC announces winners of single-mandate districts

    27 March 2023, 14:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the names of winners of single-mandate districts who will take their seats in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    These 29 self-nominated candidates garnered the biggest number of votes at the March 19 elections.

    Astana city

    Daulet Turlykhanov (71,698 votes) and Daulet Mukayev (51,769 votes)

    Almaty city

    Yermurat Bapi (23,690 votes), Erlan Stambekov (15,930 votes), and Bakytzhan Bazarbek (22,685 votes)

    Shymkent city

    Danabek Issabekov (21,098 votes) and Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly (19,851 votes)

    Abai region

    Nurtai Sabilyanov (131,872 votes)

    Akmola region

    Aina Myssyralimova (154,587 votes)

    Aktobe region

    Kazybek Alishev (238,195 votes)

    Almaty region

    Ardak Nazarov (122,242 votes) and Daniyar Kaskaraulov (153,225 votes)

    Atyrau region

    Adil Zhubanov (107,973 votes)

    West Kazakhstan region

    Abzal Kuspan (126,784 votes)

    Zhambyl region

    Mukash Iskandirov (99,021 votes) and Guldana Nurumova (190,078 votes)

    Zhetysu region

    Ruslan Kozhasbayev (132,678 votes)

    Karaganda region

    Kudaibergen Beksultanov (132,471 votes) and Arman Kalykov (145,228 votes)

    Kostanay region

    Abil Erkin (192,175 votes)

    Kyzylorda region

    Markhabat Zhaiymbetov (148,646 votes)

    Mangistau region

    Edil Zhanbyrshin (117,386 votes)

    Pavlodar region

    Amantai Zharkynbek (168,625 votes)

    North Kazakhstan region

    Erkebulan Mambetov (153,736 votes)

    Turkistan region

    Kairat Balabiyev (142,595 votes), Ulasbek Sadibekov (92,445 votes) and Temir Kyrykbayev (117,584 votes)

    Ulytau region

    Erbolat Satybaldin (44,406 votes)

    East Kazakhstan region

    Lukbek Tumashinov (165,596 votes)

    Earlier it was reported that six political parties had won seats in the new Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies were held in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
