2023 elections: CEC announces winners of single-mandate districts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the names of winners of single-mandate districts who will take their seats in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

These 29 self-nominated candidates garnered the biggest number of votes at the March 19 elections.

Astana city

Daulet Turlykhanov (71,698 votes) and Daulet Mukayev (51,769 votes)

Almaty city

Yermurat Bapi (23,690 votes), Erlan Stambekov (15,930 votes), and Bakytzhan Bazarbek (22,685 votes)

Shymkent city

Danabek Issabekov (21,098 votes) and Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly (19,851 votes)

Abai region

Nurtai Sabilyanov (131,872 votes)

Akmola region

Aina Myssyralimova (154,587 votes)

Aktobe region

Kazybek Alishev (238,195 votes)

Almaty region

Ardak Nazarov (122,242 votes) and Daniyar Kaskaraulov (153,225 votes)

Atyrau region

Adil Zhubanov (107,973 votes)

West Kazakhstan region

Abzal Kuspan (126,784 votes)

Zhambyl region

Mukash Iskandirov (99,021 votes) and Guldana Nurumova (190,078 votes)

Zhetysu region

Ruslan Kozhasbayev (132,678 votes)

Karaganda region

Kudaibergen Beksultanov (132,471 votes) and Arman Kalykov (145,228 votes)

Kostanay region

Abil Erkin (192,175 votes)

Kyzylorda region

Markhabat Zhaiymbetov (148,646 votes)

Mangistau region

Edil Zhanbyrshin (117,386 votes)

Pavlodar region

Amantai Zharkynbek (168,625 votes)

North Kazakhstan region

Erkebulan Mambetov (153,736 votes)

Turkistan region

Kairat Balabiyev (142,595 votes), Ulasbek Sadibekov (92,445 votes) and Temir Kyrykbayev (117,584 votes)

Ulytau region

Erbolat Satybaldin (44,406 votes)

East Kazakhstan region

Lukbek Tumashinov (165,596 votes)

Earlier it was reported that six political parties had won seats in the new Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies were held in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023.