2023 Elections: Azat Peruashev casts his vote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party Chairman Azat Peruashev cast a ballot in the Majilis and maslikhat elections, Kazinform reports.

He said that for the past 20 years there has not been such an open and intense election campaign in Kazakhstan, such a wide range of issues that were raised and discussed in society. If the country and society keep further such a pace, further continue a dialogue and open relations, then we are actually standing at the beginning of very big changes that should make our life better and more honest.

As earlier reported, Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. 12,550,000 nationals are eligible to cast their votes in the elections. The most voters of 1, 177,507 are registered in Turkistan region, while the lowest number of voters is reported in Ulytau region.



