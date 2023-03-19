Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    2023 Elections: All 10,146 polling stations open countrywide

    19 March 2023, 08:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 08:15 Astana time, according to the operational data provided by the election commissions of regions, Almaty, Astana and Shymkent cities, all 10,146 polling stations of the country and 18 polling stations abroad have started working, Kazinform learned from the Central Election Commission.

    The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan. 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections. The biggest number of potential voters has been registered in Turkistan region - 1,177,507, and the lowest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 138,277.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
    Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10