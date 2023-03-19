Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2023 Elections: All 10,146 polling stations open countrywide

19 March 2023, 08:27
2023 Elections: All 10,146 polling stations open countrywide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 08:15 Astana time, according to the operational data provided by the election commissions of regions, Almaty, Astana and Shymkent cities, all 10,146 polling stations of the country and 18 polling stations abroad have started working, Kazinform learned from the Central Election Commission.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan. 12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections. The biggest number of potential voters has been registered in Turkistan region - 1,177,507, and the lowest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 138,277.


