2023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All polling stations overseas have wrapped up their work, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

77 polling stations were opened in foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries. 12,132 people were on the voter registration lists.

Voter turnout reached 72.54% with 8,800 Kazakhstanis who cast their votes abroad.