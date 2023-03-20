Go to the main site
    2023 elections: 6 political parties win Majilis seats – preliminary results

    20 March 2023, 20:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Six political parties won seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament following the preliminary results, Kazinform reports.

    According to the preliminary results, 53.90% of the voters cast their ballots for AMANAT Party, 10.9% for Auyl Party, 8.59% for Respublica Party, 6.8% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 8.41% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.2% for the National Social and Democratic Party. Baitaq Party failed to secure seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament with 2.3% of the votes. 3.9% of the voters voted against all candidates.

    Kazakhstan held the elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

