Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited

    27 February 2023, 12:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 111 international observers have been accredited for the early election of the Majilis and Maslikhat deputies slated for March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman, 111 observers from 14 foreign countries and three international organizations had been accredited by the CEC.

    As per the data announced, as of February 27, 2023, the CEC has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accredit 52 observes from two foreign countries and three international organizations.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays