2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited

27 February 2023, 12:56
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 111 international observers have been accredited for the early election of the Majilis and Maslikhat deputies slated for March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman, 111 observers from 14 foreign countries and three international organizations had been accredited by the CEC.

As per the data announced, as of February 27, 2023, the CEC has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accredit 52 observes from two foreign countries and three international organizations.


