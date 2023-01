2023 Australian Open final: 2nd set lost

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ranking 25th in the world lost to Aryna Sabalenka World No. 5 in the second set at the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles final with a score of 3:6, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The first ended with the score of 6:4 in favor of Rybakina. The set lasted for 35 minutes, Kazinform reports.

Photo: sports.kz