2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: Kazahstan wins 7 gold medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh team finished the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Astana with seven gold medals, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Schrodinger's sport.

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Yussup Batyrmurzayev (125kg) lost to Mönkhtöriin Lkhagvagerel of Mongolia, and Rizabek Aitmukhan (92kg) was defeated by Arash Yoshida of Japan in the last two final bouts of the tournament.

With four gold, two silver, and one bronze medals, Kazakhstani men's freestyle team took first place, leaving behind Mongolia (1+1+3), and Kyrgyzstan (1+1+2).

Notably, Kazahstani Sanzhar Doszhanov, Bolat Sakayev, Darkhan Yessengali, Azamat Dauletbekov won the men's freestyle gold, Ibragim Magomadov claimed the gold in men's Greco-Roman event, Elmira Syzdykova and Zhamilya Bakbergenova won the women's freestyle gold.



