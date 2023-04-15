Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: Kazahstan wins 7 gold medals

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 April 2023, 11:35
2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: Kazahstan wins 7 gold medals Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh team finished the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Astana with seven gold medals, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Schrodinger's sport.

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Yussup Batyrmurzayev (125kg) lost to Mönkhtöriin Lkhagvagerel of Mongolia, and Rizabek Aitmukhan (92kg) was defeated by Arash Yoshida of Japan in the last two final bouts of the tournament.

With four gold, two silver, and one bronze medals, Kazakhstani men's freestyle team took first place, leaving behind Mongolia (1+1+3), and Kyrgyzstan (1+1+2).

Notably, Kazahstani Sanzhar Doszhanov, Bolat Sakayev, Darkhan Yessengali, Azamat Dauletbekov won the men's freestyle gold, Ibragim Magomadov claimed the gold in men's Greco-Roman event, Elmira Syzdykova and Zhamilya Bakbergenova won the women's freestyle gold.


Sport   Wrestling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings