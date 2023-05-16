Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 May 2023, 15:30
2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings

JINJU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes claimed 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze ones, at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in the South Korean city of Jinju, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

20 Kazakhstanis competed alongside athletes from 29 countries at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Kazakhstani male weightlifters took the fourth place in the team standings, and was second only to the Chinese squad in terms of the total medals won. Kazakhstani female athletes took the 11th place.

Kazakhstani Adiletuly Nurgisa won silver in snatch and gold in clean and jerk and in total with a result of 400kg (181+219) in the category of 102kg.

Artem Antropov (172+227kg) and Andas Samarkanov (169-221kg) of Kazakhstan was second and third in the 109kg category.

In the 55kg category, Arli Chontei brought Kazakhstan gold in snatch with a result of 117kg and bronze after lifting a total of 258kg.

Aleksey Churkin of Kazakhstan claimed the 73kg bronze after lifting a total of 340 kg. He was second in snatch with a result of 154kg.

Kazakhstan’s Seitkazy Yleman hauled a gold medal lifting 155kg in snatch in the category of 81kg.

Kazakhstani female athlete Karina Goricheva won the 64kg silver in snatch with a lift of 91kg. Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan (87kg) settled for bronze in clean and jerk.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Weightlifting  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022