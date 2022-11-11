Go to the main site
    2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit sees record participants

    11 November 2022, 22:15

    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM The three-day 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit that concluded Friday saw the participation, online and offline, of record 2,100 guests from over 120 countries and regions.

    The summit has been held for nine consecutive years and this year's event is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference following the WIC's inauguration as an international organization earlier this year, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from various sub-forums, this year's Wuzhen Summit featured the WIC Member Representative Symposium for the first time.

    The symposium attracted more than 30 WIC member representatives from international organizations, leading global internet firms, industrial bodies and organizations.

    A total of 12 Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace and 15 World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements were commended at the summit.

    The event also saw the release of the World Internet Development Report 2022 and the China Internet Development Report 2022.


