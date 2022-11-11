Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit sees record participants

11 November 2022, 22:15
2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit sees record participants
11 November 2022, 22:15

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit sees record participants

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM The three-day 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit that concluded Friday saw the participation, online and offline, of record 2,100 guests from over 120 countries and regions.

The summit has been held for nine consecutive years and this year's event is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference following the WIC's inauguration as an international organization earlier this year, Xinhua reports.

Apart from various sub-forums, this year's Wuzhen Summit featured the WIC Member Representative Symposium for the first time.

The symposium attracted more than 30 WIC member representatives from international organizations, leading global internet firms, industrial bodies and organizations.

A total of 12 Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace and 15 World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements were commended at the summit.

The event also saw the release of the World Internet Development Report 2022 and the China Internet Development Report 2022.


Photo from open sources

Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News