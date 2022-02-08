2022 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstanis fail to qualify for Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Quarterfinals

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skiers Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Yevgeniy Velichko were unable to qualify for the quarterfinal of the Men's Sprint Free at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Velichenko finished 62nd and Pukhkalo 66th in the Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Qualification at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Notably, the 30 fastest skiers are to compete in the Quarterfinals.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.