2022 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Morozova and Aidova 14th and 18th in women’s 1500m speed skating

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova finished 14th and 18th, respectively, in the Women’s 1500m Speed Skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aidova finished the distance in 1:59.01 and Morozova – 1:56.85 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The two are to compete in the Women’s 1000m event at the Beijing Olympic Games due to take place on February 17.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.



