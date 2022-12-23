Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’

23 December 2022, 11:29
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ was awarded in the Kazakh capital on Friday. The award was launched by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to honor the best athletes, coaches, sports organizations, journalists and more, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

2022 Wimbledon winner and Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina was named ‘The Breakthrough of the Year’ at the National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’.

Elena Rybakina thanked all Kazakhstanis who voted for her to win the nomination, adding that she is honored and it means a lot to her. Unfortunately, the athlete was not able to accept the award herself because of the intense training process ahead of the start of the upcoming season in Australia.

Rybakina expressed hope she will be able to delight Kazakhstanis with her game in the upcoming year. She also congratulated other winners of the National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’, wishing them further success.

Earlier this week Elena Rybakina won the Altyn Adam Award or People’s Choice Award in Kazakhstan in the ‘Breakthrough in Sport’ nomination as well.


