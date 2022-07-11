2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina to hold press conference in Nur-Sultan

LONDON. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon winner and the highest-ranked Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina is expected to hold a press conference in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday (July 12), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The same day Rybakina will meet with young athletes and her fans who cheered on her during her incredible Wimbledon Championships’ run in London.

«Dear Kazakhstanis! I’m coming home. You supported me tremendously in my triumph at Wimbledon. Thank you, I felt it! We made history together and it’s just amazing! Still can’t believe this is happening to me», Rybakina was quotes as saying by the KTF press service.

Фото: ktf.kz