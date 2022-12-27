Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    2022 was hottest year ever in Italy

    27 December 2022, 20:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM - 2022 was the hottest year ever in Italy, the National Research Council (CNR) said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The year was the hottest since records began in 1800, the CNR said.

    It was the hottest on record for temperature highs and median temperatures, while 2018 remains the record year for lows, said climatologist Bernardo Gozzini, director of the Lamma-CNR environmental consortium.

    In the world, on the other hand, 2016 is still the hottest year on record, preceding 2020 and 2019.


    Photo: ansa.it
    Environment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years
    Italy’s CO2 emissions up despite lower consumption – ENEA
    COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
    COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
    Popular
    1 AIFC Tech Hub - a technical partner of Business Leadership Marathon in support of female entrepreneurs
    2 December 27. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba
    4 Over 2,500 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
    5 Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan