2022 was hottest year ever in Italy

27 December 2022, 20:16

ROME. KAZINFORM - 2022 was the hottest year ever in Italy, the National Research Council (CNR) said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The year was the hottest since records began in 1800, the CNR said.

It was the hottest on record for temperature highs and median temperatures, while 2018 remains the record year for lows, said climatologist Bernardo Gozzini, director of the Lamma-CNR environmental consortium.

In the world, on the other hand, 2016 is still the hottest year on record, preceding 2020 and 2019.

Photo: ansa.it