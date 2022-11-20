Go to the main site
    2022 presidential elections: Preliminary voter turnout at 69,43%

    20 November 2022, 22:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chair of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov announced the preliminary voter turnout in the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Voting in polling stations ended at 8:00pm across the country. In five regions voting ended at 9:00pm capital time. According to the data from the commissions of the regions, cities of republican significance, and the capital as of 10:00pm capital time 69,43% of the total number of citizens included in the lists cast their ballots,» said Petrov during a briefing at the Central Election Commission.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

