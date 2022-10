2022 Presidential Election: Registration fee is 3mln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Registration fee for each presidential candidate will be 3mln tenge, Kazinform learned.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, the amount of the registration fee per each candidate was set at 50 minimum wages or 3mln tenge. The fee is refundable given that the candidate wins or gathers at least 5% of votes at the election.