2022 Presidential Election: Nurlan Auesbayev meets Shymkent residents

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate from Nurlan Auesbayev has visited the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

At a meeting with the local residents, Nurlan Auesbayev unveiled the main provisions of his election platform. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe participated in the meeting.

Auesbayev’s election platform includes more than 50 activities.

The pre-election agitation campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will end on November 19.

Six candidates will compete for the presidential seat in Kazakhstan on November 20. They are:

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan;

Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party;

Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers;

Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association;

Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party;



