2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voting in the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections ended in 15 regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Voting is underway in fire regions of the country including Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

The regions are to complete the voting at 8:00pm local time and 9:00pm Astana time.

57 polling stations abroad proceed with voting in the Kazakh presidential elections.

Voting is to begin in San-Francisco at 9:00pm Astana time.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.



