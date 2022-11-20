Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions

20 November 2022, 21:00
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions
20 November 2022, 21:00

2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voting in the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections ended in 15 regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Voting is underway in fire regions of the country including Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

The regions are to complete the voting at 8:00pm local time and 9:00pm Astana time.

57 polling stations abroad proceed with voting in the Kazakh presidential elections.

Voting is to begin in San-Francisco at 9:00pm Astana time.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.


Related news
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Read also
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
Elections are held at high level – SCO observer
69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
Voting in Kazakh presidential elections wraps up in polling station in Beijing
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News