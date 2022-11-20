Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2022 Kazakh presidential election: Voting ends in 15 regions

20 November 2022, 21:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voting in the 2022 Kazakh presidential election ended in 15 regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Voting is underway in fire regions of the country including Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

The regions are to complete the voting at 8:00pm local time and 9:00pm Astana time.

57 polling stations abroad proceed with voting in the Kazakh presidential election.

Voting is to begin in San-Francisco at 9:00pm Astana time.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.


