2022 Kazakh presidential election: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas

20 November 2022, 20:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh deputy foreign minister Roman Vassilenko announced the interim results of the voting in the Kazakh presidential election abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«68 precinct election commissions with a total number of voters of 12,841 people were set up at Kazakh missions in 53 foreign countries as their constitutional right. As of 7:00pm 10 such commissions wrapped up their work in South Korea, Japan, Beijing, Singapore, Malaysia, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Thailand, Indonesia with around 7.4 thousand Kazakh nationals making 57.5% of the registered voters casting their ballots,» said Vassilenko during a briefing.

According to him, 57 polling stations aboard continue their operation.

«On November 17-21 International Observer and Media Support Centers serving as platforms for international observers and foreign journalists arrived in Kazakhstan to monitor the elections where they can share their views and comments in the format of briefings and press conferences operate in Astana and Almaty,» said the deputy foreign minister.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.


