Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

2022 hottest ever year in Italy

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 08:39
2022 hottest ever year in Italy Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - 2022 was the hottest ever year in Italy, the State of the Climate in Europe 2022 report said Monday, ANSA reports.

The report, prepared in conjunction with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU's Earth observation service Copernicus, showed that it was also the hottest year on record in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Last summer was also the hottest ever in Europe, while at a European level 2022 was the second hottest year since records began in the mid 19th century.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023