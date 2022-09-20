Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2022 Harvest: 17.3mln tons of grain threshed
20 September 2022, 17:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Harvesting campaign is ongoing in all the regions of the country today. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 13.9mln hectares of crops and pulses (86.3% of the plan) have already been harvested, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.

17.3 million tons of grain were threshed with an average yield of 12.5 c/ha.

Gross yield of oil crops made 363 thousand tons . 3mln600thousand tons of vegetables and 2mln100thousand tons of potato were harvested.


