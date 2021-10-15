Go to the main site
    2022 declared Year of People’s Art and Cultural Heritage of CIS

    15 October 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that 2022 was declared the Year of People's Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council on Friday, President Tokayev said that 2022 was declared the Year of People’s Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS member states.

    He stressed that cultural and humanitarian sphere traditionally plays an important role in preserving historical ties and further rapprochement of the peoples.

    2022, according to the Kazakh President, will see holding of some 100 events aimed at the preservation of historical ties as well as strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of culture, tourism and sport.

    It was noted that implementation of the earlier adopted programs in the sphere of culture will also help deepen cooperation in that realm.

    It bears to remind that the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council was held in virtual format and chaired by Belarus.


    Culture President of Kazakhstan CIS
