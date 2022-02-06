Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2022 Beijing Olympics: Kazakhstani skier 32nd in Men’s Skiathlon

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2022, 15:10
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skier Vitaliy Pukhkalo was 32nd in the Men’s 15km+15km Skiathlon event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Pukhkalo clocked the entire distance in 1:23:45.1.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Yevgeniy Velichko was unable to finish the distance.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov picked up the Men’s Skiathlon gold. His teammate Denis Spitsov settled for silver. Bronze went to Iivo Niskanen from Finland.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

Recall that 34 athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


