2022 Beijing Olympics: Kazakhstani freestyle skiers upset in Men’s Moguls 1st qualification

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 19:28
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the Men’s Moguls final at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In order to propel to the final our freestyle skiers had to be among the top 10 athletes following results of the Men’s Moguls Qualification 1. Unfortunately, Dmitriy Reikherd finished 12th by scoring 75.43 and Pavel Kolmakov finished 17th by earning 74.09.

Both Reikherd and Kolmakov have a chance to reach the final of the Men’s Moguls after the Men’s Moguls Qualification 2 set for 6 February.

As for the top 3 of the Men’s Moguls Qualification 1, it was Canadian Mikael Kingsbury who topped it. He is followed by Walter Wallberg of Sweden and Benjamin Cavet of France.

It bears to remind that Yuliya Galysheva, Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will compete in the Women’s Moguls Qualification 2 event the same day.


